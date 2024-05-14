Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Drops By 40.7%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDV. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,786,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,395,000 after buying an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 908,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 784,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 83,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

