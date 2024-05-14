Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,600 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.8 days.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423. Diageo has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

