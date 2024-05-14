Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declines By 33.7%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the April 15th total of 87,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 62,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,008. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.83. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

