Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,743 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $510.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.07 and a 200-day moving average of $481.66. The company has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

