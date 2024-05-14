Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.72 and last traded at $78.79. Approximately 24,037,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 17,846,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

