bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 15th total of 240,900 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

BIAF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. 164,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,783. bioAffinity Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 313.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.20%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

