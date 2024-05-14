Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Grows By 63.2%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CSL Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,247. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. CSL has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $105.11.
CSL Company Profile
