Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Grows By 63.2%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,247. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. CSL has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $105.11.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

