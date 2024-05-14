Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $75.88 million and $10.73 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004148 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,928,721,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

