Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in April

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the April 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 626.0 days.

Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCLCF remained flat at $72.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

About Oracle Co. Japan

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. It operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. The company sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license renewal rights and technical support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.