ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $63.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

