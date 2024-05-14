Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

