Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $76.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,943 shares of company stock worth $4,736,085 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortive by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after buying an additional 134,259 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after acquiring an additional 620,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

