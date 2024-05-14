Boston Partners Takes $84.96 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 922,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,960,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.76% of Crown at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Crown by 46.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 53.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Crown by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

