IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $67.00 at KeyCorp

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.58.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of IAC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after purchasing an additional 428,065 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAC by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,182,000 after acquiring an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after acquiring an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 97,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

