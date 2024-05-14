Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of MMI stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $316,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 972,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 132.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 465,237 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.