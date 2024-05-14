HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %
HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.78. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $30.99.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
