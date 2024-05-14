HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.78. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTBI. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

