First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on June 7th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.