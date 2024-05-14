Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1923 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Hugo Boss Price Performance
BOSSY stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.93.
Hugo Boss Company Profile
