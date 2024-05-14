Boston Partners Raises Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Partners increased its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.94% of Middleby worth $74,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Middleby by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Middleby by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after acquiring an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 14,616.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 54.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 56,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $137.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.97. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

