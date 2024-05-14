Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.12.

NYSE:PLD opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

