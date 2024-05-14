Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.6 %

ADM opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

