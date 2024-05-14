ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 30.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ARCA biopharma
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.