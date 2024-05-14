ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 30.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 2.0 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABIO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma comprises about 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 27.59% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Featured Stories

