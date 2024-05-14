Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 0.8 %

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.55. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

