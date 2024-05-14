Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.5 %

SNN opened at $25.11 on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith & Nephew

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 343.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,965 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,884,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,304,000 after purchasing an additional 506,474 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 133.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 308,559 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

