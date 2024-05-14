Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNNFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

SNN opened at $25.11 on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 343.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,965 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,884,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,304,000 after purchasing an additional 506,474 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 133.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 308,559 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

