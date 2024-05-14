Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VOR. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of VOR opened at $1.74 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

