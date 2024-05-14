Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,395 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $261,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

