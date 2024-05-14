Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2024 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $317.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $377.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

4/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $334.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $395.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $315.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $638,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

