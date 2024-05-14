Boston Partners Decreases Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,383 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in InterDigital were worth $67,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,999 shares of company stock worth $196,423. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million. Analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.