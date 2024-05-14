Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Currently, 34.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 3.4 %

ACB stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

