Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $246.26 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

