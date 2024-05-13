Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.50

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.80 ($0.52), with a volume of 846955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.65 ($0.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £123.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.91.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

