Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 11.9% Higher

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24. 294,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 73,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

