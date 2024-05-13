Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rises By 116.7%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Stock Performance

Hitachi stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.35. The stock had a trading volume of 163,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $114.07 and a fifty-two week high of $191.63.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.48. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

