Addison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21,063.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.79. 2,255,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,671. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.45 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

