Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $185.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Texas Instruments traded as high as $188.16 and last traded at $188.09, with a volume of 1468855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.05.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.60.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after acquiring an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $171.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

