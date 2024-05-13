Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.20. 1,305,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,239,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $590.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2,630.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

