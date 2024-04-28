Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 5,002 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 833,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,437,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

