Forum Financial Management LP Has $5.41 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,810,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,694,859. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $548.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average of $203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

