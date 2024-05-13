Summitry LLC Purchases 3,363 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 512,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 58,009 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,361,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,646,404. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $170.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

