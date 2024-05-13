iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO remained flat at $57.77 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

