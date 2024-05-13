American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 335,338 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,424. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $243.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

