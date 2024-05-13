Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $561.42 million and $18.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.96 or 0.04700608 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00051378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08116285 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $14,362,915.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

