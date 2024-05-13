Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Corteva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.3 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.30. 2,321,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.