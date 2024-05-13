NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,273 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,541 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,724,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $537,429,000 after purchasing an additional 870,423 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,736,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

