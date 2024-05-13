Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,804,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,568,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

