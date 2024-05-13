Gratus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,911,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $129.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,053,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $327.47 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

