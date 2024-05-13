26,722 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Eq LLC

Eq LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.35. 23,152,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,800,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

