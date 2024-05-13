BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,556 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP remained flat at $57.19 during midday trading on Monday. 1,485,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

