Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $714.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $690.91 and a 200 day moving average of $617.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $385.80 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

