Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,126,000 after buying an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 449,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.58. 7,651,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,916,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

